Sterling K. Brown on Post-'This Is Us' Transformation, Convincing His Wife to Give Him Cornrows (Exclusive)

Something tells us that Randall Pearson would be into Sterling K. Brown's new look. The actor has been growing his hair since he wrapped filming on NBC's This Is Us and is opening up to ET about his ongoing physical transformation.

"I have a role coming in September that I wanted to grow it out for," Brown tells ET's Will Marfuggi at the Los Angeles premiere of his current big screen project, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., on Monday, adding that he'll cut it off again in October for a different part.

"Before I cut it, I'm gonna see if I can get my wife to cornrow me on the 'gram," he adds. "That's the goal."

In Honk for Jesus, Brown stars as the boisterous pastor of a megachurch alongside Regina Hall as his wife, who is trying to rebuild their congregation following a scandal. Presented as a sort of mockumentary, much of the comedy and the dynamic between Brown and Hall was improvised.

"You just ask me to go, like, I have a little wind-up thing in my back and I just go like a bunny until I run out of stuff," Brown says, confessing he was once let go from a camp counselor job for having too much fun and not enough structure with the kids. "I'm about as silly a person as I know."

In one of the film's sillier and wildly unscripted moments, Brown puts one of Hall's toes in his mouth.

"You have to be open for anything with that one," Hall jokes of the moment in the film.

"No, no, no, he just he saw a toe and decided [to do it]," she recalls. "And it's a compliment, I'm assuming. My toes must have looked clean, you know?"

"It looked like a tasty toe," Brown tells ET with a laugh. "I knew it was gonna be clean because we were in the swimming pool so it was gonna be you know not too toxic or anything... I just popped it in."

While unexpected, the awkwardly weird moment made sense for the characters they were playing, and Hall explains that's how they managed to get through without cracking up.

"I think we both knew that we had to be, you know, on it, and in it," Hall shares. "So no, we didn't break. We laughed after."

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. hits theaters and streams on Peacock Sept. 2.