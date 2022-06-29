Stephen King Admits He 'Walked Out' When Watching the First 'Transformers' Movie

Some movies aren't for everyone! Stephen King, for example, is apparently not a big fan of Michael Bay's 2007 directorial effort, Transformers.

On Monday, novelist Linwood Barclay took to Twitter to express his disappointment with the latest blockbuster extravaganza Jurassic World: Dominion. Barclay wrote, "Jurassic World Dominion has the distinction of being the first movie I’ve walked out on in years."

In response, King tweeted, "I have walked out of only one movie as an adult: TRANSFORMERS. Would like to know what other movies people have walked out on."

I have walked out of only one movie as an adult: TRANSFORMERS. Would like to know what other movies people have walked out on. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 27, 2022

King -- whose own single directorial effort, 1986's Maximum Overdrive, has its own fair share of critics and detractors -- went on to confirm that he was indeed referring to the 2007 tentpole starring Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox.

When one fan asked, "Okay, Mr. King. You are hands down my favorite writer of all time. Which Transformers movie was it that you walked out on? The 1986 cartoon movie or one of the Michael Bay creations?" King responded simply, "Michael Bay. The first one."

Okay, Mr. King. You are hands down my favorite writer of all time. Which Transformers movie was it that you walked out on? The 1986 cartoon movie or one of the Michael Bay creations? — Poet828 (@Poet828) June 28, 2022

While the responses to King's tweet were indeed eclectic, there was no shortage of fans pointing to several of the countless films adapted from King's numerous tomes. Although, often because the fans felt the films did a poor job of bringing the books to life.

"Tbh The Dark Tower. I'm sorry. I tried. But I love the work too much to accept that as the visual tribute to it," one user tweeted. Another wrote, "The last movie I walked out on was IT chapter 2 because to me, that director just didn't get the source material. One of my favorite books."

For more on the TV shows and movies adapted from King's massive bibliography, check out the video below.