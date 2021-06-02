Stephanie Beatriz Is Pregnant With Her First Child With Husband Brad Hoss

Stephanie Beatriz is going to be a mom!

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star and husband Brad Hoss are expecting their first child together. The actress, 40, confirmed the news on her Instagram on Wednesday. Beatriz posted a photo of herself cradling her baby bump while wearing a red dress. Her husband lovingly looks at her.

"Mom and Dad (for real tho)," she wrote alongside the photo. Beatriz and Hoss got married in 2018.

Her friends and followers quickly took to the comments section to congratulate the expectant mom. "AGHHHHH STEPH!!!!!!!!! Congratulations MAMA AND POPPA TO BE!!! That is going to be one lucky human," Beatriz's In the Heights co-star, Leslie Grace, wrote, while Melissa Barrera also added, "Hermosa mom to be!! 😍😍😍😍 so excited for you two! ❤️."

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan added, "OMG OMG OMG!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Beatriz, who identifies as bisexual, told People, who was first to report the pregnancy, that she didn't see herself as one to settle down and have kids.

"I didn't think that a committed partnership was really for me. I couldn't really see kids. It wasn't that I was closed off to it. It was more that I couldn't quite see how a baby fit into the life that I was building," she told the outlet, adding that everything changed when she met Hoss.

Fans will get to see Beatriz in the big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical. She plays salon employee Carla in In the Heights.

"I'm really excited," Beatriz told ET last August about people getting to see the film. "I mean, I think it will be really lovely and awesome for us to be able to go to the theater again and feel excited about the film, and to share that experience all together. I'm so excited for people to see this incredible talent. The talent in this film is just, like, whew. It's amazing. There's so many incredible voices in it. God, I could just go on and on."

