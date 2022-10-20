'Station 19': Jaina Lee Ortiz Teases Surprising New Romance in Season 6 (Exclusive)

Is Andy finally in a good place on Station 19? Jaina Lee Ortiz thinks so. The actress hopped on the phone head of Thursday's new episode to discuss her character's roller-coaster journey so far and what's ahead.

In the episode, titled "Dancing With Our Hands Tied," the Station 19 crew responds to the scene of a car accident where two teenagers are trapped inside of an electric car. The scene grows increasingly tense when the teen's father shows up furious at his son for taking his beloved car without permission. Elsewhere, Ben and Maya find themselves caught in the middle of a domestic dispute involving a couple they both detest.

"I am feeling tremendously excited to go into season 6. The writers, I think, are doing an amazing job with keeping everyone in suspense. Season 6, there will be a shift in everyone's lives -- in their work lives, in their love lives. There's a tremendous shift for Jack and Maya, but I feel like there is definitely some optimism with Andy," Ortiz told ET. "As we all know how much she's been through in the last couple of years -- losing her dad, reuniting with her mom, the divorce, the trial. But she's in a really good place right now and she's focused and it almost seems as if she's done some work on herself. She's ready for anything."

ET spoke with Ortiz about where Andy's state of mind is at the moment, why she's excited to explore her character's new (and healthier?) path forward and a potential new relationship that just may be on the horizon.

Can you speak to the rollercoaster she's been on? What are your thoughts on Andy's evolution and path up to this point and what she's endured thus far?

I think this is a testament [that] every situation or every challenge that Andy has been through has been a testament to her strengths. There has been so much trauma and grieving and healing throughout the process that coming into season 6, she has almost found a way to support other people. It's less about her and more about the people that mean the most to her, which is her family, all the people at Station 19. Everyone else is going through their own kind of drama and she's everyone's guardian angel I feel like, which is beautiful because we get to see her in a place where she's not suffering. Hopefully that leads to an opportunity where she gets to be in a position of power and maybe a new romance. I don't know if that's with Sullivan. Maybe. Obviously there may be a love triangle with her, Sullivan and Natasha, but I think there is another new romance that catches her by surprise.

Andy and Sullivan, there's a lot of history there. What do you want for Andy romantically? Is Sullivan still the answer here or is it somebody completely new? What are your thoughts on what you think is the best route for her?

There is some truth to it. Someone comes into your life and they fulfill a purpose, whether it's platonic or romantically. They are there for a reason. I don't know if Sullivan -- I don't know if there is a continuation on that path, but what I do know is that there is a level of trust, respect and mutual love, which has blossomed into this beautiful friendship that they've never really had. To have that strong foundation and connection between them is something so beautiful and so special that we get to see. I mean, who knows? I don't want to give anything away, but it would be nice. In my personal life, I wouldn't get back together after I've divorced someone. But I have heard many stories of people remarrying after divorce. Look, if love is alive, it will never die.

You mentioned a surprising new person coming into the romantic picture. Is it someone who's been lurking in the shadows?

Oh, I cannot! I wish I can, but everyone will pick up on it and it'll ruin it. It is definitely... it catches her by surprise.

What can you tee up for tonight's episode and what we can expect to see from Andy? She's retained her position at the firehouse, but there's some shifting dynamics between her and Maya, as well as the other members of the crew.

I think Andy is shocked that Maya would go to those lengths [of blackmail] to get her position back. But at the same time, she's not surprised because she knows how ambitious her best friend is. Overall she's trying to be a house manager and put everything in order. Because she has so much dysfunction in her life and in the previous station, that now that she's back home, she wants it to feel like home and everyone has gone completely mad. She's like, "Hold on a second. This is not the way it was supposed to be." I think she's trying to be everyone's parent in a way. I don't know if that's going to help the situation or get her into more trouble. But tensions are flying, drama is happening left and right and surprises are definitely coming.

What can you say in terms of what's ahead for Andy? Anything in particular you're excited about?

I'm excited for a potential captain position for Andy. She's never really had it. She's always been acting captain, but to finally get that position, I feel like it would almost be a full-circle moment for her. Dreams coming true after all the trauma she's been through. She would definitely love to see that happen and carry her father's legacy in that way. That would be my wish for her.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.