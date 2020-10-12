'Star Wars' Announces a Patty Jenkins Movie, Lando Series and the Return of Hayden Christensen

Disney Investor Day was heavy on namedropping -- but a title is enough to satiate Star Wars fans for the time being, right? Studio execs revealed that over the next few years, Disney+ will roll out 10 Marvel series and 10 Star Wars series, along with series and features from Disney live action, Disney Animation and Pixar.

This time last year, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy was looking ahead to the launch of The Mandalorian. Now, "We have ushered in an entirely new era for Star Wars," she said, "and there's more to come."

Here's all the new Star Wars content announced for Disney+:

Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are simultaneously developing two Mandalorian spinoff series set within the same timeline: Rangers of the New Republic and the Rosario Dawson-starring Ahsoka series. Kennedy said the shows "will culminate in a climatic story event," with the next chapter debuting Christmas 2021.

Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring @RosarioDawson and set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZojpCkhPS7 — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Andor

Cassian Andor's Rogue One prequel starring Diego Luna has an official name -- Andor -- and it will be "a tense, nail-biting spy thriller," Kennedy teased. The series is created by Tony Gilroy and will co-star Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma. Production began two weeks ago but Lucasfilm shared a production diary with new concept art.

Andor is coming in 2022.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Ewan McGregor-starring Obi-Wan series will be the "rematch of the century," as Kennedy announced Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader. The series is set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith and Deborah Chow will be at the helm.

"It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker," said Christensen. "Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them... It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I'm excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back."

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Production begins in March of 2021.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Now that Clone Wars has come to an end, Lucasfilm is turning their animated attention to The Bad Batch, about a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army. Here's the first sizzle:

Star Wars: Visions

An anthology of animated short films from leading Japanese studios that will bring anime to the galaxy far, far away.

A Droid Story

Lucasfilm Animation will team up with Industrial Light & Magic to create a new adventure for R2-D2 and C-3PO.

Lando

Lando Calrissian will return in "brand new event series" that is currently in its early stages, with Dear White People creator Justin Simien developing the story.

The Acolyte

Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland's Star Wars series has an intriguing new name and a timeframe: The "mystery-thriller" will "take the audience into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers" and is set in the final days of the High Republic era.

On the theatrical side, Kennedy confirmed Taika Waititi is hard at work on his Star Wars film, which will be a "fresh, unexpected and unique" take on the franchise, and announced director Patty Jenkins will helm the next big screen film: Rogue Squadron, about a "new generation of starfighter pilots" as they earn their wings.

"It's been a lifelong dream as a filmmaker to one day make a great fighter pilot film," said Jenkins. "As the daughter of a great fighter pilot myself, some of the best memories of my life are of seeing my father’s squadron take off in their F4s every morning, and hearing and feeling the awe-inspiring power and grace. When he passed away in service to this country it ignited a burning desire to one day channel all of those emotions into one great film. When the perfect story arrived in combination with another true love of mine, the incomparable world of Star Wars, I knew I'd finally found my next film. I'm extremely honored and excited to take it on, and grateful to Lucasfilm, Disney, and the fans for extending that thrill to me.”

Rogue Squadron will open in theaters Christmas 2023 and usher in a "new era" of Star Wars.