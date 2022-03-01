'Star Trek: Picard': See New Season 2 Photos of Patrick Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg and More (Exclusive)

Star Trek: Picard is ready to beam in.

Patrick Stewart checks back in for season 2 of the Paramount+ series, which kicks off its new episodes Thursday, and only ET exclusively debuts stunning new photos of the cast -- including Star Trek vet Whoopi Goldberg -- back in action. And they're not just posing on any old set. Trekkies will recognize it as the 10 Forward location, the iconic bar from Star Trek:The Next Generation.

Season 2 finds Jean-Luc Picard (Stewart) and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must recruit friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future -- and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Stewart is joined by Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, Goldberg and returning Star Trek veteran John de Lancie, who reprises his role as Q, in the new photos.

See ET's exclusive sneak peek at the Star Trek: Picard cast photos below.

Star Trek: Picard drops Thursday, March 3 on Paramount+.

