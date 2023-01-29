'Star Trek: Picard' Final Season Trailer Reveals Two New Characters

Star Trek: Picard debuted its official trailer for the third and final season on Sunday, revealing two new characters who will be joining in on Jean-Luc Picard's adventures.

The trailer, which played on CBS and Paramount+ during Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, introduced Outlander's Ed Speleers and 12 Monkeys' Todd Stashwick into the Star Trek universe.

Speleers plays a new series regular who aids Beverly Crusher’s (Gates McFadden) medical efforts on worlds Starfleet has forgotten, while Stashwick portrays the captain of the USS Titan in a recurring role.

The final season of Picard reunites Patrick Stewart with his Next Generation castmates, including McFadden, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, and Brent Spiner as Data.

Watch the trailer below.

"In this particular season, one of the north stars that we were following was that Jean-Luc Picard and his Next Generation cast never got a final send-off. It felt like after Star Trek: Nemesis, there wanted to be one more final story and we were faced with a really unique opportunity to do one last story telling a Picard story, a very personal story, but how better to end that journey with than to look back at the beginning and to bring his friends and family from Next Generation," showrunner Terry Matalas said in January at the Television Critics Association press tour. "So there is a strong sense of conclusion to that particular storyline."

Though season 3 marks an end, Stewart said not all questions are answered by the time all 10 episodes roll out.

"If we can maintain the work, the quality that we did on season 1, 2 and 3 of Picard, then absolutely, yes, because there is still enormous potential for narrative in what we've been doing," Stewart said. "And there are doors left open still. And we didn't close all of them, I think. It was very smart. So yes, yes."

In the final season, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Stewart) into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.

Star Trek: Picard premieres its final season Thursday, Feb. 16 on Paramount+.