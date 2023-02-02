Spot Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's Surprise Vow Renewal

Blink and you miss them! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres' vow renewal ceremony, and they can be spotted in the video DeGeneres posted commemorating the occasion.

ET has learned that Harry and Meghan attended the small and intimate event that was officiated by Kris Jenner. Everyone had a wonderful time and it was such a surprise for Ellen. In the video, Harry's quickly shown standing among the small crowd, hand in one pocket and the other holding a drink. He appears to be wearing jeans, a white dress shirt and a dark blazer.

When the camera, filming vertically, pans to the other side of the room, Meghan can be seen shouting something while her purse is tucked under her arm.

Portia, celebrating her 50th birthday, surprised Ellen with the vow renewal ceremony. Ellen can be seen in total shock as Portia walks out in a wedding dress. The happy couple was joined by family and friends as Brandi Carlile sang.

When Portia leads Ellen to the front of the room, the comedian, who appears stunned, is still trying to figure out what is going on. When Jenner arrives, Ellen remarks, "Oh my god," and tosses her keys on the table and is ready for the moment.

Kris grabs a piece of paper, as she begins to officiate and celebrate her best friends, their new home and their love.

It's no surprise that Harry and Meghan count themselves as close friends to Ellen and Portia. Not only do they all live near each other in the seaside celeb enclave of Montecito, California, Meghan has also appeared on Ellen.

In fact, after Harry and Meghan were slammed and called hypocrites after reportedly traveling on a gas-guzzling private plane to Ibiza, Spain, back in 2019, it was Ellen who came to their defense.

“Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation,” the talk show host said at the time. “They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better.”