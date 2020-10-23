Spike Lee to Be Honored With American Cinematheque Award

Spike Lee will be honored with the 34th American Cinematheque Award and celebrated with a virtual tribute on Jan. 14, 2021. Details of the ceremony, including participants in the tribute, will be announced in the coming weeks.

“As a cultural arts organization that celebrates the importance of film in our society, Spike Lee is the perfect choice for the Cinematheque’s annual award,” American Cinematheque chair Rick Nicita said in a statement on Thursday.

“Spike’s ability to perceive and depict the tone of contemporary society is shown in his movies, ranging from Do the Right Thing, She’s Gotta Have It, Malcolm X and BlacKkKlansman to name only a few. He continues his outstanding output with this year’s Da 5 Bloods and American Utopia. We look forward with great anticipation to where he will next shine his light," he added.

The event is an annual fundraiser for the non-profit organization's year-round programming at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood and the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica.

Previous American Cinematheque Award honorees include Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Tom Cruise, John Travolta, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jodie Foster, Rob Reiner, Mel Gibson, Bradley Cooper and most recently, Charlize Theron.