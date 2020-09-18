Spanx Launches New Collection of Faux Leather Leggings for Fall

When summer style winds down, fall fashion ramps up -- and Spanx just dropped new styles for the upcoming season, including a pair of faux leather croc leggings we need immediately.

Also debuting at Spanx for fall are the Leather-Like Ankle Skinny Pant, which look as good as leather pants but are softer, stretchier and way easier to put on. (No shimmying into these bottoms!)

Right now, U.S. standard shipping is free when you order through the Spanx site.

From pants and leggings to a chic activewear set, shop the latest Spanx styles below.