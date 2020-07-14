‘Southern Charm' Star Thomas Ravenel Welcomes a Baby Boy With Nurse Ex Heather Mascoe

It’s a boy for Southern Charm’s Thomas Ravenel and his ex Heather Mascoe. The former South Carolina treasurer and reality star confirmed the arrival of his son, Jonathan Jackson Ravenel, in an interview published by The Daily Mail on Monday.

Jonathan arrived by C-section on June 29, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

"We are both very happy," Ravenel, 57, said. “Heather is a phenomenal mom and they're both doing well.”

The U.K. outlet also published adorable snaps of Ravenel’s first moments with the newborn, including a sweet pic of the little one laying on his chest fast asleep. Mascoe, 38, was also shown cradling Jonathan after giving birth.

According to the article, Ravenel briefly dated Mascoe, a nurse, and the pair remain “really good friends.”

He admitted that it had been a challenge explaining Jonathan’s arrival to his 6-year-old daughter, Kensie, and 4-year-old son, Saint, whom he shares with his ex Kathryn Dennis.

“It's kind of difficult to explain to them, 'This is your half-brother -- different mothers, same father,’” Ravenel said. “They were a little confused. In the end I just told them, 'You'll understand when you're older!’”

“But they've FaceTimed with the baby and they're very excited to meet him,” he added. “They're getting ready to spend the week with their mother, so we're hoping they'll meet him after that.”

He added that he and Mascoe -- who also has two children from a previous relationship -- are being cautious of whom they allow to meet Jonathan due to the coronavirus pandemic.

