'Southern Charm' Star Olivia Flowers Breaks Her Silence on Brother's Death on His 33rd Birthday

Olivia Flowers is celebrating her brother, Conner Flowers, on what would have been his 33rd birthday. On Thursday, the Southern Charm star spoke out for the first time since his death was announced.

"I’ve been avoiding the post and anything else that makes losing you our new reality…but I want to wish you a Happy Heavenly Birthday Conner. Mom, Dad, and I love you and are here on earth missing you. #33," the reality TV star wrote.

"Thank you to all those who have reached out and been so helpful during this time," she added. "To be surrounded by those who knew and loved Conner all week was a gift in itself. We are so grateful for all your messages - please know they haven’t gone unseen."

Olivia shared a picture of Conner standing next to their mother as he points and looks in the distance.

Last week, the family confirmed Conner's death in a statement to ET.

"Conner was a remarkable young man, with the gift of compassion and love for others, earning him friends everywhere he went," his family said in a statement. "His values were seeded in his faith and in his family. We know his absence will be felt by many for years to come. Please respect our privacy while we grieve the overwhelming loss of our son and brother."

Per Page Six, which received a statement from the Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal, Conner died on Jan. 30 at his residence located in the Isle of Palms outside Charleston, South Carolina.

"The manner and cause of death are pending," the statement read, with the coroner's office adding that the local police department is "investigating."

Following the news of Conner's death, Olivia received support from her Southern Charm co-stars.

"As friends of the Flowers family we have all been asked to stand around them and ask you to please respect their need for privacy so that they may grieve the loss of their loved on," Leva Bonaparte wrote on her Instagram Story.

Taylor Ann Green, Olivia's close friend on the show, wrote, "Privacy is number one. Please keep in mind that this is a heartbreaking and grieving time for them."

"Sending all the love and prayers to the family as they continue to heal is the only appropriate thing to do in this moment," she added.