Sosie Bacon Talks Dad Kevin's Instagram Performances and If He Gave Her Any Tips for 'Smile' (Exclusive)

Kevin Bacon's daughter, Sosie Bacon, has definitely inherited his love of performing. When the 30-year-old actress isn't on set filming, she and her dad are often collaborating on social media videos, and now Sosie is telling ET what fans can expect next from the father-daughter duo.

"You'll get a lot more videos, but I don't know about a cover album," Sosie shared at the Smile premiere on Tuesday. "I don't know if I'm ready for that yet."

Sosie -- who along with her mom, Kyra Sedgwick, has sang covers of hit songs like Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" while playing with goats alongside Kevin -- went on to share that the videos just come about without much discussion, therefore she isn't sure which song they'll do next. "Oh, my gosh, we haven't talked about it," she shared. "I have no idea!"

As for if the iconic actor gave her any advice for her role in Smile, Sosie -- who stars as Rose Carter -- tells ET, "I don't think that he gave me any tips prior, but we definitely talked about it after."

In the horror film, Sosie's character begins "experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain," and "must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality," according to the synopsis.

"I think probably the fact that like it's a total mask for whatever anyone's feeling so oftentimes it's not genuine," Sosie told ET about what makes a smile so frightening. "Even like in our own lives but it's something that everyone puts forward and it's supposed to be friendly, but I think it's only like a small percentage of the time that they really are [actually being friendly.]"

Smile hits theaters on Sept. 30.

As for Sosie's famous family, last March, Kevin spoke to ET about how singing to his goats began. "'Goat Songs' is immensely popular and I had no idea it would be," he said at the time. "During the pandemic there have been some impulsive moves and mine was to get some tiny miniature goats for Kyra as an anniversary present. And I kind of discovered…that I find it very relaxing hanging out with them. Sometimes I’ll go down and bring an instrument and they don't hate it."

"So I started playing songs and then I said, 'Well I’ll just play songs to the goats,'" he continued. "And then someone came up with the idea of actually asking people if they had any suggestion for the songs the goats might like, and people made silly jokes like, 'You can goat your own way' or one of them was, 'You gotta do some New Kids on the Block.'"

The videos have gotten so popular that even Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean had requested Kevin do a BSB cover -- a challenge he accepted.

"So I did a New Kids on the Block song and I got a message on Instagram from AJ from the Backstreet Boys who said, 'You gotta do a Backstreet Boys song if you're going to do a New Kids song,'" he said. "So that was the latest one we put up was a song with the Backstreet Boys. It was with me and our alpacas in this case, the menagerie sort of expanded and goats."

In honor of Kevin's birthday in July, Sosie shared an adorable video of the family singing while relaxing in their living room. "Happy birthday @kevinbacon In honor of another year ‘round the sun I decided to post an arguably embarrassing video of us singing Elton," she wrote. "Travis is so happy he wasn’t there, @kyrasedgwickofficial harmony queen…it’s not all #goatsongs peeps. Happy birthday. Thanks for the humor and nostrils."