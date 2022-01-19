Sofia Vergara Is Unrecognizable as the Cocaine Godmother in Netflix's 'Griselda' Series

Prepare to see Sofia Vergara like you’ve never seen her before. The former Modern Family star takes on her grittiest role yet, portraying infamous drug trafficker Griselda Blanco (aka the Cocaine Godmother) in Netflix’s upcoming true-crime limited series, Griselda.

The first look at the 49-year-old star in full costume and makeup comes three months after the streaming platform first announced the six-part series, which is inspired by the life and criminal career of the prominent figure in the drug trade wars of the 1980s and 1990s who helped create one of the most profitable cartels in history.

“Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about,” Vergara, who also is executive producing the series, said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen,” she added, referring to writer and executive producer Eric Newman (Narcos) and director Andrés Baiz, who will helm all six episodes.

Netflix

Additionally, the series will be led by co-showrunners, writers and executive producers, Ingrid Escajeda (Justified) and Doug Miro (Narcos). Other executive producers include Luis Balaguer with Latin World Entertainment and Carlo Bernard, who is part of the creative team behind Narcos.

Alongside the first look at Vergara as Blanco, Netflix revealed that a number of performers have joined the cast, including Alberto Guerra (Narcos: Mexico) as Dario, Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans) as Isabel, Alberto Ammann (Narcos) as Alberto Bravo, Christian Tappan (The Great Heist) as Arturo, Diego Trujillo (Metastasis) as German Panesso, Paulina Davila (Luis Miguel) as Carmen, Gabriel Sloyer (Narcos) as Diaz, Juliana Aidén Martinez (Blacklist) as June, Martin Rodriguez (Detrás de la verdad) as Rivi, and José Zúñiga (American Crime Story) as Amilcar.

Griselda marks Vergara's return to acting on TV after starring as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family for 11 seasons. Since the ABC sitcom ended, the Emmy-nominated actress has been a judge on America's Got Talent.