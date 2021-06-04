Sofia Richie Is Dating Someone New and Her Family Approves, Source Says

Sofia Richie has a new man in her life. A source tells ET that the 22-year-old model is dating Elliot Grainge, a music executive.

"They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia's brother, Miles," the source says of Riche's 26-year-old brother. "It's very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes."

"Sofia and Elliot are happy together and having fun," the source adds.

The news comes after Richie and Scott Disickended their relationship last June. They had been together for three years.

In October, a source told ET that Richie and Disick called it quits, in part, because the model wasn't ready to be a stepmom to his three kids with Kourtney Kardashian -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 -- and that she wanted to take some time to focus on herself.

Meanwhile, during the March premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Disick claimed that their relationship ended when Richie made him choose between her and his family life.

"I thought I would give it a try and make her more of a priority, but then even when doing that, she was like, 'I don't wanna share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney,'" he said. "Instead of just wanting to work with it, she literally said, with an ultimatum: 'You have to choose, me or Kourtney.'"

"And I was like, but Kourtney is Kourtney and my kids. It's a unit," Disick continued. "I said, 'How could you even want that for me?' It just became an impossible relationship to keep carrying on with."

Disick, 37, has since been linked to 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin.

"Sofia was a bit hurt that Scott was flaunting his relationship with Amelia Gray Hamlin so freely," a source told ET in December. "Scott has been preoccupied with Amelia and Scott is the type of guy who can't be alone and always needs someone there."

