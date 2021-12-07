'Snowpiercer': Archie Panjabi Makes Her Debut in the First Look at Season 3 (Exclusive)

Archie Panjabi is about to shake things up on the third season of Snowpiercer, which debuts on TNT in January. Ahead of its 2022 winter premiere, ET has the exclusive first look at the upcoming episodes, which executive producer and director Christoph Schrewe says is all about “hope.”

“Seven years ago, the world ended. Now there are places on the Earth that are warming,” Daveed Diggs’ character, Layton, can be heard saying over new footage of season 3.

After Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) discovered evidence that Earth is slowly starting to warm in season 2, the new episodes will see the inhabitants of the always-moving arc, which remains under the control of Wilford (Sean Bean), confronting an idea they hadn’t thought about since first boarding: finally getting off the train.

But does that hope blind us to the dangers that might be lurking? Is it worth taking the risk? Those are just some of the questions that will be answered as the idea of a thaw grows among the passengers and “changes the power dynamics on board,” Schrewe says, adding, “Allies turn into enemies and enemies turn into allies.”

TNT

As mentioned, the video also gives audiences their first glimpse of Panjabi as Asha, the series’ newest character, who is pivotal to the events of season 3. “I come from New Eden,” she says, before it flashes to images of a green, snow-free oasis.

“She’s a tough survivor of the hell of the big freeze -- damaged, wild and always surprising,” Schrewe teases. “I am truly impressed by what Archie brough to the show!”

Snowpiercer, which has been renewed for a fourth season, also sees the return of Alison Wright as Ruth, Roberto Urbina as Javier, Rowan Blanchard as Alexandra, Katie McGuinness as Josie and many more of the ensemble cast.

Snowpiercer season 3 premieres Jan. 24, 2022.