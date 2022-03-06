'SNL': Oscar Isaac Shares Clips From Ninja Movie He Shot as a Kid In Heartwarming Monologue

Oscar Isaac took to the Studio 8 H stage for his debut Saturday Night Live monologue over the weekend, and shared a look at his first-ever movie role, which he created when he was just a kid.

"I'm joining the marvel universe, with Moon Knight. You know, it's kind of a full circle moment since the first movie I was ever in was called The Avenger," Isaac shared. "Not The Avengers, which was a massive blockbuster. No, this was The Avenger, which is a movie that I wrote, directed, and starred in when I was 10 years old."

"It was shot on location in my buddy Bruce Ferguson's back yard in our hometown of Miami, Florida. I played a ninja assassin training to fight his nemesis," the celebrated star continued, before showing a real clip from the hilarious no-budget home-video action flick.

In the brief clip, a 10-year-old Isaac can be seen showing off some hilariously awkward fight moves before "breaking" a board with a punch.

"I mean, [it's] arguably better than the real Avengers. And I made it for half the budget, only $110 million," Isaac said with a laugh.

As for Isaac's childhood friend, Bruce Ferguson, the actor said, "He's at home watching and he had no idea our old movie was going to be on SNL. I actually had to sign a licensing agreement to show it. That's true! NBC universal now owns The Avenger. Coming this fall to peacock!"

Oscar Isaac’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/iDro6kRpZp — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 6, 2022

"Now, you might be asking, 'Oscar, why did you use your monologue to show us these old home videos?' And the reason is it's important to encourage kids to be weirdos!" Isaac shared. "Because every once in a while one of those weirdos grows up to host SNL!"

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Isaac on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild last Sunday and he opened up about making his hosting debut.

"It's very nerve wracking, but I'm very excited about it though," Isaac shared enthusiastically. "I'm just going to give myself over to the moment and just stay in the center of the circle, as they say."

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.