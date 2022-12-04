'SNL': Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Team Up With Keke Palmer for a Gritty, Dramatic 'Kenan & Kel' Reboot

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell have reunited with a little help from Keke Palmer!

Palmer made her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend -- where she also revealed her exciting pregnancy news -- and for one of the night's pre-recorded sketches, fans got a chance to see exactly what it would look like if she and Thompson rebooted the beloved sitcom Kenan & Kel.

In this version, however, it would be Thompson and Palmer as the two leads in the all-new Kenan & Kelly.

The sketch was presented as a behind-the-scenes documentary, which gives a glimpse at how Palmer convinced Thompson to do the show without giving him a lot of information -- something he came to regret.

"I should have asked more questions," Thompson shared with the documentary cameras. "I thought it was going to be a Jordan Peele-produced streaming series. I wouldn't have said yes to Kenan & KelBut Now It's Just Kelly."

"I had already sold the show before I even met Kenan," Palmer explained in a separate interview. "I told the producers we wrote it together."

While Thompson's take on his old character is a bit more responsible and mature, Palmer's take on Kelly was a fairly spot-on impression of the Kel character -- except with a different catch phrase, and also she's pregnant with Kenan's baby and she delivers long, tearful, Awards season-bait monologues.

"Keke was gunning for an Emmy Award, so she wanted gritty, dramatic moments in it," Thompson explained. "And I thought, 'That won't work.' And I was right!"

kenan & kel(ly) pic.twitter.com/cmGfbANvrv — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 4, 2022

As we see more of the reboot progress, a very special guest star makes an unexpected appearance -- Mitchell himself, flawlessly diving into his Kenan & Kel persona without hesitation.

The joyful reunion is short-lived when the store Kenan and Kelly work at is robbed by a gunman, and Kel unsuccessfully tries to use "Kel-fu" to disarm him, getting fatally shot in the process. Which is when a sobbing Kelly drops a bombshell -- she's actually pregnant with Kel's baby, after cheating on Thompson.

"The show is not good," Thompson concludes. "But, Jordan Peele called us."

The camera pulls back to reveal Mitchell sitting next to Thompson, and he reveals, "He wants us to do a sequel to Nope!" (The sequel is revealed in a poster, and is obviously titled Yep.)

Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.