'SNL': Adele Jokes About Her Love Life and Sings Some of Her Hits in 'Bachelor' Parody

While she may not have been the musical guest, Saturday Night Live host Adele still gave fans something of a musical medley. The pop star played herself in one of the night's funniest sketches, which also saw her belting out some of her biggest hits.

SNL has frequently poked fun at The Bachelor franchise over the years, but this time around they found a fresh take for their parody, directing the jokes more toward Adele than the show itself.

The Bachelor sketch opened up by introducing a few of the women vying for the Bachelor's heart, and one of the women was Adele, playing herself, and looking for love after a string of heartbreaks.

"Hi, I'm Adele Adkins. I'm 32. You may know me from being the singer, Adele. I'm here because I've had a lot of heartbreak in my life. First at 19, and then sort of famously at 21, and then even more famously at 25," Adele said, referring to the names of her three hit albums, which were all named to coincide with her age when she created them. "But I have a really good feeling about Ben K. It's only night one, but I can already tell he's going to be the next love of my life."

However when it actually comes to winning over Bachelor Ben (played by an exasperated Beck Bennett), Adele comes on a little strong.

When Ben gives his first impression rose to another woman, Adele -- believing she's been spurned -- breaks into a live rendition of "Someone Like You," until another girl reminds her that this is only the first night of the season and there's a ton more roses to be given out.

Later, she interrupts one of Ben's dates with another contestant by singing "Hello" at them from the bushes, and when one woman tries to cut in during a conversation, Adele shatters a wine glass with her bare hand and delivers a hilariously threatening performance of "Rolling In the Deep."

"Okay, I'm a huge fan, but I don't feel safe with her here," one of the other contestants (played by SNL newcomer Lauren Holt) shares after Adele's confrontational number.

Adele cantando trecho de “Rolling in the Deep” durante o SNL. pic.twitter.com/8PPsoG1QQW — Portal Adele Brasil (@portaladelebr) October 25, 2020

Ultimately, Ben decides that Adele is just making everything too tense, so he asks her to leave -- while also asking for her to finish her performance of "Someone Like You."

Breaking the fourth wall, Adele sings as she walks off the stage and down into the SNL audience, to a round of triumphant applause.

"Thank you, everyone!" She yells. "Catch me next week on Love Island!"

Check out the video below for more on Adele's first time as SNL host.

SNL airs live, coast-to-coast, on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.