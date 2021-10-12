Smokey Robinson Reveals He Almost Died From COVID-19

Smokey Robinson reveals he could have died from COVID-19. The legendary Motown singer shared that he was hospitalized last year after contracting the coronavirus and feared he would never sing again.

"I am a Covid survivor. I got it severely and I was hospitalized for 11 days, and four or five of those I do not even remember," Robinson told DailyMail.com. "It really was touch and go and a terribly debilitating ailment. I was not sure that I would ever be able to sing again because it took my voice. I could barely even talk."

Robinson admitted that the experience was "one of the most frightening fights" he's ever had. Even when he got home, he "was hoarse" and "could not try to sing because I was afraid."

"I had to work on my vocal cords and get myself back together. I knew this was what I wanted to do with my life, and it was possible, so I did it," he explained.

Doctors told the 81-year-old artist that he was lucky he took care of himself, adding, "But for the grace of God and that fact I probably would not be here talking right now."

"None of this really scared me until after I came home," he elaborated. "When I was there trying to get well while weak I never thought about dying. I was thinking I am going to get well. I looked back and knew that I could've died, because it was that severe. Then it scared me."

He noted that the severity of his condition didn't hit him until it was over. He also shared that he doesn't know how he contracted the virus but began feeling tired.

"Fortunately I never had to use the ventilator. I never lost my taste or smell, but it wiped me out," he said. "I lost all my energy and could not walk from the bed to the bathroom without being exhausted."

Now, he feels "95 percent" better and makes sure to continue working out and taking care of himself. He's also gone back to work, but taking it one show at a time.

"I had to work on my voice as well as my physical self and get myself together," Robinson explained. "The first gig I did was a private event for a hospital in Texas, but we only did 40 minutes. Usually I do two or two and half hours."

"I got through that, which was psychologically a help. Then I did another at 60 minutes. It went well, felt good and I'm not afraid anymore," he added. "I have done three full blown concerts and am back 95 percent."