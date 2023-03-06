'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Says Robyn's Kids Don't Want to See Her: 'It Hurts My Feelings'

Gwendlyn Brown is shedding some light on her estranged relationship with her extended family. In her weekly YouTube recap of her family's TLC series, Sister Wives, the 21-year-old daughter of Christine and Kody Brown was asked about her relationship with Robyn Brown's kids.

Robyn is Kody's only legal wife and the only one he is currently in an active relationship with. She has often been accused by Kody's exes of being his "favorite." Kody's older kids from his other past marriages have also accused him of favoring Robyn and her children. Robyn is the mother of five children -- three from a previous marriage and two with Kody. Kody has also adopted her older three children.

"I do still live in Flagstaff and I don't see any of my siblings on Robyn's side," Gwendlyn shared of Robyn and Kody's kids, who also live in Flagstaff, Arizona. "I invited them to my engagement party, but I don't know if she felt it wouldn't be a safe space for them or they just decided they didn't want to go."

Gwendlyn's engagement party with her fiancée, Beatriz Queiroz, took place last month with her mom, Christine, and her sisters in attendance. In addition to the kids not attending her engagement party, Gwendlyn seems to be under the impression that her half-siblings on Robyn's side no longer want to see her.

"It seems they decided they don't want to see me. It hurts my feelings obviously, but if I'm not a safe person for them, then I'm not a safe person for them," Gwendlyn said. "I do miss them completely, so much."

As for her relationship with her other siblings, Gwendlyn says, "I see all of the older kids every time they're in town will visit, but, yeah, the rest of us talk completely fine. The rest of us visit."

Gwendlyn also answered a question about her sister, Truely's, relationship with their dad, Kody, saying, "I would be surprised if she had this particularly amazing relationship with my dad. Because the way that he treats his kids on my mom's side, it's just very cast aside. I don't know 100 percent, but I doubt, strongly doubt, that she has a good relationship with him. And it's not her fault, because she's amazing and perfect in every way."

She added a note to her video that the "cast aside" comment applied to "all of his kids besides Robyn's."

This isn't the first time Gwendlyn has spoken about the discrepancies in Kody's relationship with his 18 children.

Last month, she reacted to a clip of Kody welcoming his children with Robyn home after their first day of school.

"I know that I should be happy for them, but seeing him be an active father with these kids really hurts. It sucks to not be able to see them," she said, wiping away tears.

Back in December 2022, Gwendlyn also got candid about her thoughts on Robyn, saying, "I don't really like her as a person."

As for Christine, Gwendlyn also touched on her mom's new relationship with boyfriend David Wooley in her latest recap.

"She's talking to a shawty right now. You guys have probably seen the post about it," Gwendlyn shared of Christine's Valentine's Day announcement. "She posted about her new boyfriend David."

For more from Christine and David, watch the clip below: