'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Says Dad Kody Has 'a Lot of Double Standards' Amid Split From Mom Christine

Kody Brown's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, is continuing to call him out in her weekly YouTube recaps of their family's show, Sister Wives.

Gwendlyn has been going back and reviewing season 17 of the TLC reality series, which documents her mom, Christine Brown's, decision to leave Kody after they had been spiritually married for 25 years.

During the episode, Gwendlyn says Kody has "a lot of double standards" when it comes to how he approaches his relationships, specifically citing Kody's claim that his wife, Janelle Brown, tends to sweep their problems under the rug. Gwendlyn accuses her father of doing the same thing in his failed relationship with her mother, Christine.

At one point during the episode, Kody notes that Christine has referred to him as a "coward."

"I've been a little cowardly. Maybe I should have told her that I didn't like her," Kody says of Christine, causing Gwendlyn's mouth to drop. "But what I didn't do was I didn't quit."

Gwendlyn responds to her father's comment, saying, "I think it's more cowardly to be in a relationship where you don't love somebody than it is to leave instead of experiencing heartbreak."

When Kody criticizes Christine's show of independence, at another point in the episode, Gwendlyn chimes in, "What's she supposed to do if she's not independent? He has three other wives. What's she supposed to do? Just sit in the corner and braid her hair?"

During the fan Q&A segment at the end of the episode, Gwendlyn is asked by one commenter how she feels about having a "massive misogynist" as a father.

Laughing at the question, Gwendlyn replies, "I'm just glad it's not something I inherited because that would suck. I think the way he was raised made it difficult for him to get out of those ideas, which is not an excuse. You can get out of the kind of thoughts that you think. Dad's opinions and thoughts tend to benefit him, I think, so that's why I assume he chooses to think that way."

Gwendlyn has not been shy about sharing her true feelings regarding her family in her YouTube videos. Watch the clip below for more: