'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Details Her Breast Reduction Surgery

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown is opening up about a procedure she had done over the summer. The 21-year-old is the daughter of Christine and her ex-husband, Kody Brown.

After mentioning a breast reduction surgery in her recent YouTube video, Gwendlyn shared a note on her Instagram Stories to clarify after several fans asked about the procedure.

She revealed that she got it done in July 2022, writing, "I went from a size G breast to like C or something (I haven't measured yet). The funny part is I wanted them to be even smaller."

She shared that the procedure "went very well," noting, "I was sore and near-immobile for only a few days."

She said that despite considering the surgery "medically necessary" due to "back pain and posture deterioration," she claimed her insurance wouldn't cover it.

"I could not afford the reduction at all; I was struggling with rent and tuition even with my parents' help so I'm always grateful that my mom paid for it," she wrote of Christine. "The surgery cost ~$8000 if I remember correctly and I owe her forever."

Gwendlyn has been candid about her family during her recent YouTube recaps of Sister Wives. Watch the clip below for more: