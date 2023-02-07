'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Celebrates Her Engagement Party: Which Wives Were Invited?

Love was in the air for the Sister Wives cast this weekend as several family members attended the engagement party for Gwendlyn Brown and her fiancée, Beatriz Queiroz.

The 21-year-old daughter of Christine and Kody Brown got engaged back in November 2022, and enjoyed a fun family gathering, which had a Valentine's Day theme, complete with shimmering red streamers, heart balloons, a chocolate fondue fountain and candy displays.

For the special occasion, Gwendlyn wore a one-shoulder white top and matching pants, rocking pink socks with her fiancée's face on them. Gwendlyn was showered with love by her mom, Christine, and her sisters, Mykelti Padron, Aspyn Thompson, Ysabel Brown and Truely Brown.

She also shared that her sister, Ysabel, will be her maid of honor on the big day.

"What an awesome weekend spent with my daughters! We went to Gwen’s & Beas Engagement party and it was so wonderful to celebrate them," Christine wrote, sharing a pic of herself and her daughters. "#wedding2023 #mydaughtersgettingmarried #sohappyforthem #lovemylife @ysabelpaigebrown @gwendlynbrown @mykeltip."

In addition to sharing photos from the event, Gwendlyn also talked about her engagement party guest list during her recent YouTube recap of the family's TLC show. When one fan asked about her relationship with her former stepmothers, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown, Gwendlyn noted that both women were invited to her special day.

"[Janelle] and my mom are kind of besties. Janelle and I talk sometimes, and she's definitely been invited to my engagement party," Gwendlyn shared of Kody's estranged wife. "Meri has also been invited to my engagement party. It's a little bit different with her because as kids, a lot of us were a little bit afraid of her just because her personality, but now it's really good. I think as a person, she might be one of the better family members, which is awesome."

Janelle was unable to make the party as she's currently in North Carolina awaiting the birth of her daughter, Madison Brush's, third child. It's unclear if Meri attended the party. But two of Christine's kids -- Mykelti and Paedon -- have recently spoken out against Meri.

Christine announced her split with Kody in late 2021. Janelle later followed up with the news that she and Kody have been separated for months. And last month, Meri confirmed that she and Kody had "permanently terminated" their marriage after years of estrangement.