'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Calls Out Dad Kody for Comments About Mom Christine Amid Split

Gwendlyn Brown is calling out her dad, Kody Brown, for comments he said on a past episode of Sister Wives. As the 21-year-old daughter of Kody and his ex-wife, Christine Brown, goes back to recap season 17 episodes of the family's TLC reality series, she is also looking back at her parent's messy breakup, which took place in 2021.

In one clip where Kody accuses Christine of having the ear of their kids and pitting his kids against him, Gwendlyn sets the record straight.

"That's not true. We were the ones who convinced my mom, or not really convinced her, but we probably dislike our father more than she does," Gwendlyn says of herself and her siblings.

Kody and Christine share six children. The Brown family patriarch has a total of 18 kids.

In another scene, Kody says that his estranged relationship with some of his kids is "not always my fault," placing the blame instead on the mothers of his children.

"It is," Gwendlyn disagrees. "It's not fair for him to blame it on my mom when he's the one that's not showing up. I probably am the worst one in the situation because I complained all the time about how my dad hadn't shown up... it's definitely not my mom. It was most likely, if anyone was feeding information to her, it was probably me."

She also addresses the complaint that Kody focused on his youngest children, whom he shares with wife Robyn, noting that he won't go more than two or three days without seeing them.

"Two or three days? That's excessive. Well, not excessive, they should actually be able to be around their father as much as they want," Gwendlyn muses. "But there are a ton of us that are missing out on it. We're missing out on it."

She adds that of all the older kids, she feels she was the most outspoken about their dad's absence.

"I was probably the most verbal about him not being active in our lives," Gwendlyn says. "So if anybody's to blame, it's actually him, but if anybody's to blame about talking about it, it's also probably him but a little bit me."

As for upcoming episodes, Gwendlyn admits she's nervous to watch the rest of the season.

"I've gotten a lot of people reaching out to me. People are saying that it gets harder and it gets worse and I'm like, 'This is already the toughest thing I've seen in my life,'" she says.

Since the episodes were filmed, Christine and her daughter, Truely, have moved to Utah. Over the weekend, Christine posted on Instagram about rejoining the dating pool.

"I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy!" the mother of six wrote. "Any advice for dating at 50?! #datingadvice #datingtips #dating #feelinggood #exciting #newbeginnings #awkward."