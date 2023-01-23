'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Declares She's 'Making 2023 My Year' After Kody Divorce

Christine Brown is ready to focus on herself in 2023. The Sister Wives star took to Instagram over the weekend to show herself working out and trying on an all-black ensemble, posing and grinning for the camera.

In the clip, she uses a rowing machine and does sit-ups with a weight before sliding into some faux-leather leggings and a black top and blazer. The video is set to the tune of AC/DC's "Back in Black."

"I feel amazing and making 2023 my year!" she captioned the video. "Everyone has the potential to feel their best - you just need to decide to take that one small step forward. Progress is progress. Commit to your day one and don't look back! #dayone #healthyliving #healthyhappy #2023 #enjoytheride."

Christine is clearly loving her new life since her 2021 split from ex-husband Kody Brown. The breakup played out on season 17 of Sister Wives as Christine announced her decision to end her 25-year marriage to the Brown family patriarch.

She has since relocated to Utah with their daughter, Truely, to be closer to several of her kids and family members. ET spoke with Christine in October 2022 about her new life away from Kody.

"I'm single now, right? So I kind of just decide what I want to do and then do it. It's been just very, very simple," she said at the time. "Everything's just a lot easier as far as just planning and day-to-day life."

As for how she's feeling more than a year out from the split, Christine told ET, "An enormous weight has been lifted. Watching the episodes is hard, it puts me back to where [it was] more somber, definitely. But living my life every day, day to day, I would say it's so much better. I think because I'm so much more grounded. I just like me, and I like my life so much better now."

Christine isn't the only one of Kody's wives to leave him. Her fellow sister wife, Janelle Brown, also announced that she and Kody are separated. She too is embarking on a year of health. Watch the clip below for more.