'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Shuts Down Kody's Criticisms of Her: 'Don't Talk to Me Like That'

Christine Brown is done with her ex-husband, Kody Brown. In the Sister Wives One-on-One reunion special, the mother of six talks with host Sukanya Krishnan about her ex's comments throughout the past season, which documented their 2021 split.

Christine took particular offense to Kody calling out her "bad behavior" as a reason for his lack of attraction to her.

"I'm not a child. I'm your wife," Christine explains. "You don't talk to me like that. That's just insulting. Please, I'm an adult. That's just rude and belittling. I was furious when he said 'bad behavior.'"

In his own solo interview, Kody drives his point further home, calling his ex a "game player."

"From the time we were married, manipulation, pouting, temper tantrums, just behavior things," he says of Christine.

He also reacts to Christine calling him a "coward" and telling him to "man up" and admit that he no longer wants to be in a relationship with her.

"I'm not a coward. Nothing scares me but poverty. Nothing," the father of 18 says.

Christine says that had she not addressed their fraught relationship, she believes they'd still be married today.

"I think for him he would be fine if we just had a platonic, completely not even friends," she says of Kody. "For some reason that was fine. That's not a marriage."

Kody's only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, also shares her take on the situation, noting that she'd "march his butt into a therapist so fast" if Kody expressed he was no longer attracted to her.

"I wouldn't allow him not to talk to me," Robyn says. "We're going to talk. We're going to work this stuff through."

She adds that her husband's attraction is "based on that person's behavior," as he has previously noted.

Christine announced her 25-year marriage to Kody was over in November 2021. Since that time, Janelle and Kody have announced that they are separated and Meri has noted that Kody "made the decision" to end their marriage, leaving him only married to Robyn.

The Sister Wives One-on-One special will air part 2 on Jan. 1 and part 3 on Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.