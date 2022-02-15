Simone Biles is Engaged to Boyfriend Jonathan Owens: 'The Easiest Yes'

Simone Biles is engaged! The decorated Olympian shared the news with her fans on Tuesday, revealing that she and boyfriend Jonathan Owens got engaged on Valentine's Day.

Biles announced the news with a slideshow of photos on her Instagram page that showed the 26-year-old Houston Texans safety proposing in a gazebo in Houston, Texas. The gymnast wore a black mini dress and her beau sported a gray suit. She also shared a video of her new oval-cut diamond ring, which features a diamond-encrusted band.

"THE EASIEST YES I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎," the gymnast captioned the series of photos.

Owens commented on the post, "Ready for forever with you ❤️."

In his own post celebrating the engagement, Owens wrote, "Woke up this morning with a fiancée," adding that his bride-to-be had "no clue what was coming."

Biles' Instagram Story gave a brief look into the couple's Monday celebration, including a snapshot of the couple beaming into the camera and Biles sporting a silver necklace with a diamond pendant 'J' and a bouquet of red roses in the shape of a heart. "Thanks babe," Biles captioned the photo.

Instagram Story: Simone Biles

Instagram Story: Simone Biles

Instagram Story: Simone Biles

The pair made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020 and celebrated their first anniversary as a couple in 2021, but were unable to be together because Biles was competing for Team USA at the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. The duo has always been very supportive of each other on social media, especially during their hardest moments.

When Biles exited the gymnastics team competition at the Tokyo Summer Olympics after the first rotation and later decided to withdraw from the all-around competition, Owens took to Instagram to show his support for her.

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️," he wrote at the time. "Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽You always gone be my champ baby and don't you ever forget that, I love you so much and I can't wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I'm always here for you baby ❤️❤️."

Congratulations to the happy couple!