Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Supports Her After Olympic Competition Exit

Simone Biles' boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, is supporting the 24-year-old gymnast and her teammates. On Tuesday, Biles exited the gymnastics team competition at the Tokyo Summer Olympics after the first rotation and later decided to withdraw from the all-around competition, which is taking place on Thursday.

The decorated Olympian was still proud of what Team U.S.A. had achieved and posted a photo with her teammates holding up their silver medals.

"OLYMPIC SILVER MEDALISTS," Biles wrote. "I’m SO proud of these girls right here. You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I’ll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity! They stepped up when I couldn’t. thanks for being there for me and having my back! forever love y’all."

Owens took to the comments section, writing, "I’m so proud of y’all 🤞🏽❤️."

Due to coronavirus restrictions, Biles' friends and family have been unable to attend the Tokyo Olympics.

Last week, Biles celebrated her NFL player boyfriend's 26th birthday in an Instagram post, writing, "I love you so much. Can't wait to celebrate you when I get home! Thanks for keeping me sane during the craziest times. An ear to vent to, someone to share fun times with and make the best of memories🖤 not sure how I got so lucky and what I’d do without you! But I hope you have the best day ever. Not too much fun without me tho hahaha."

The pair first started dating in 2020, and though Owens didn't join Biles at the Olympics, he did get to watch her compete back in June.

"What an amazing experience 👏🏽 First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn’t disappoint," Owens wrote at the time. "It’s so cool that i get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that ‼️ I’m so proud of you my lil champ."

It's still unknown if Biles will continue to compete at the Olympics in other competitions, but Team USA is standing behind her. "We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being," read a statement from the team. "Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."

