Simon Cowell Talks Riding Around on Motorbikes on 'AGT' Set One Day Before Accident (Exclusive)

They also talked about the show's significant changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cowell -- who now will not be participating in this Tuesday and Wednesday's live telecasts as he recovers from surgery on Saturday -- said he enjoyed the "thrill" of not knowing what to expect.

"I thought it wasn't gonna happen," he acknowledged to ET's Kevin Frazier about the popular NBC talent show returning. "I mean, there are so many hoops you gotta go through, right, but I think we pulled it off. It's gonna look different than any other previous year. It's gonna be big, it's gonna be entertaining, it's gonna be wild, it's gonna be unpredictable, but I love that, you know? I like that thrill of being on a roller coaster when you're like, this is gonna have its ups and downs but I don't know what's coming. I love that."

Interestingly enough, Cowell said he and his fellow judges would be riding around the huge Universal Studios set in Universal City, California, in golf carts and on motorbikes.

"We are going to be in golf carts, motorbikes and probably God knows what else, going from place to place, so that is the part I am most excited about," he said. "We don't know where we are going next, who we are going to see, I think we pulled off a miracle here."

Cowell also talked about what he's been doing amid quarantine with his family, which included being extra cautious. Cowell has a 6-year-old son, Eric, with his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman.

"Being creative, using my brain, but just making sure I don't go anywhere or see anyone without a mask," he said. "I mean, that's my number one rule. If anyone comes towards me without a mask, I run a mile."

ET previously learned that Cowell suffered a bike accident and underwent six hours of overnight surgery on Saturday, after breaking his back in a number of places. He underwent a number of procedures and fusions, including having a metal rod inserted in his back.

His rep also shared with ET, "Simon had a fall from his bike testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

Cowell tweeted about the incident Sunday evening.

"Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he wrote. "I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

"And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors," he added. "Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone. Simon."

