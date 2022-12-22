Simon Cowell Reveals He Gets 'Non-Stop' 'AGT' Advice From His 8-Year-Old Son Eric

Simon Cowell may be one of the biggest names in the talent show business, but he still takes advice from a very trusted confidant -- his 8-year-old son, Eric! The America's Got Talent judge was a guest on the U.K. talk show Loose Women, where he opened up about leaning on his young son's feedback.

"When I watch the shows before they go out, and I'm kind of looking at Eric out of the corner of my eye, going, 'Does he like something? Does he not like something?' and annoyingly he's normally right," Cowell explained.

Cowell couldn't help but gush over Eric, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and his promising future. "I've got a good idea of what he's going to be when he's older, I think, which is a really cool thing," the famed judge said, without revealing what profession he believes Eric will choose.

"He's got his own opinion. He's his own man, which is really, really important. Yeah, he's a sweetheart," Cowell said.

After being together for over 13 years, Cowell and Silverman got engaged in January 2022 while on a family vacation in Barbados.

With regard to settling into home life and achieving "balance" with Silverman, Cowell said, "I'm certainly getting there. Yes, for sure, where I currently am in my life, my career, being a dad – I mean, I was late to the party. It was the best thing that ever happened to me."

In August, Cowell spoke with ET on the AGT red carpet, where he discussed upcoming wedding plans with Silverman. "I am always wedding planning," Cowell said with a laugh.

Although, when asked if he's truly a "groomzilla," Cowell admitted that he's really "not involved" in the nuances of pulling off the big day, and is instead letting his longtime love have it the way she wants.

Cowell has much to celebrate as AGT: All-Stars, a new extension of the famed talent show series, premieres Jan. 2. He will be joined by AGT staple judges Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum on the panel, and the series will be hosted by Terry Crews.