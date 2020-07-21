Shop QVC and HSN Online: The Best Celebrity Brand Items From Katy Perry, Jessica Simpson and More

At QVC and HSN (Home Shopping Network), you can buy a lot more than just a new blender and you can find these products online not just nestled in your TV.

Both of these traditionally TV based shopping networks also offer a range of brands from celebrities including Katy Perry, Jamie Foxx, Jessica Simpson, Iman and Rachael Ray!

From fashion to homeware, celebrity brands span across categories. These collections have not only been advertised on these channels, but they're also available to shop online on the websites.

Shop the best celebrity brands on QVC and HSN, ahead.

Just like the bubbly singer herself, Katy Perry's shoe collection is full of personality. Her fun, head-turning pumps, sandals, flats and sneakers make an outfit.

Iman's fashion line is inspired by her travels as an international supermodel. Her clothing, shoes and bags are worldly, chic, colorful and classic.

Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson and Hailee Steinfeld are behind this stylish eyewear brand. Privé Revaux has handcrafted, on-trend sunglasses, blue light glasses, prescription glasses and readers that don't cost a fortune.

Channel Jessica Simpson's feminine, glamorous style with her fashion brand, which offers clothing, shoes and accessories. Her sky-high heels are a standout.

Lisa Rinna's California-inspired clothing line is all about combining comfort and style. Effortless wardrobe staples such as soft tops, comfy pants and cozy cardigans are key.

Bethenny Frankel's Skinnygirl brand sells jeans! Shop a variety of denim silhouettes, along with tees, dresses and joggers.

Catherine Zeta-Jones' homeware collection will bring warmth and luxury into any space. Browse through home decor products like bedding, pillows, robes and more from the actress.

Vanessa Williams' fashion collection is brimming with stylish, polished pieces to wear from day to night. Her printed blouses are a collection standout.

Rachael Ray's kitchen range boasts cookware, bakeware and tools. All the products are designed with a dose of Rachel Ray's vibrant style.

The clean beauty brand from Josie Maran includes makeup and skincare formulated with argan oil. The best-selling beauty items from the collection include the body butter, concealer and hydrating serum.