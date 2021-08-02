Shop Our Picks From the Lee x H&M Sustainable Denim Collection

x
Shop Our Picks From the Lee x H&amp;M Sustainable Denim Collection

H&M has teamed up with iconic denim brand Lee on an eco-friendly collection. Every piece from the limited-edition range is made from sustainable materials and with water-saving dyeing processes. 

The line features Lee's signature '90s-inspired style via on-trend pieces such as denim overalls, corset-style top, straight-leg jeans and graphic logo tees. Transparency is key with the collection; Life Cycle Assessment data is disclosed for each product to measure the potential environmental impact of the product throughout all the stages of its life.

The collection includes H&M's first-ever 100% recycled cotton jeans (80% post-industrial waste and 20% post-consumer waste) and a denim jacket that's completely made from a man-made renewable cellulosic fiber blend -- no cotton in sight. The line has styles for women and men, along with regular and plus sizes. 

If you're an H&M member, make a Lee x H&M purchase by Feb. 10 to get 10% off to use later. Signing up for the H&M membership perks program is free. 

See the entire Lee x H&M denim collection and shop ET Style's top picks below. 

Lee x H&M Skinny Ultra High Waist Jeans

Lee x H&M Skinny Ultra High Waist Jeans

H&M

Lee x H&M Skinny Ultra High Waist Jeans

If you're going to buy anything from this collection, go for a classic pair of skinny jeans with comfy stretch and a high-rise waist. 

$40 AT H&M

Lee x H&M Denim Carpenter Overalls

Lee x H&M Denim Carpenter Overalls

H&M

Lee x H&M Denim Carpenter Overalls

When you're stumped on what to wear, just throw on these '90s-inspired denim overalls. 

$50 AT H&M

Lee x H&M Denim Corset-Style Top

Lee x H&M Denim Corset-style Top

H&M

Lee x H&M Denim Corset-Style Top

An edgy corset-style top to pair with matching jeans or layer over a tee. 

$25 AT H&M

Lee x H&M Long-Sleeved Cotton T-Shirt

Lee x H&M Long-Sleeved Cotton T-shirt

H&M

Lee x H&M Long-Sleeved Cotton T-Shirt

A long-sleeve top featuring the Lee logo. it's perfect for casual days. 

$25 AT H&M

Lee x H&M Plus Denim Shirt Jacket

Lee x H&M Plus Denim Shirt Jacket

H&M

Lee x H&M Plus Denim Shirt Jacket

Get on board with the shirt jacket (aka shaket) trend with this stylish crisp white buttoned number. 

$60 AT H&M

Lee x H&M Plus Balloon High Waist Jeans

Lee x H&M Plus Balloon High Waist Jeans

H&M

Lee x H&M Plus Balloon High Waist Jeans

Make it a matching set by pairing the shaket with this jean that has a rounded, tapered leg. 

$40 AT H&M

Lee x H&M Plus Crop Top

Lee x H&M Crop Top

H&M

Lee x H&M Plus Crop Top

A lavender ribbed crop top with adorable lettuce edge hem. 

$18 AT H&M

Lee x H&M Plus Slouch Straight Jeans

Lee x H&M Slouch Straight Jeans

H&M

Lee x H&M Plus Slouch Straight Jeans

We love how effortlessly cool these relaxed fit jeans look with subtle distressing. 

$60 AT H&M

