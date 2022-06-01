Sheryl Sandberg Leaving Facebook Parent Company Meta

Meta's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is leaving the company after 14 years, she announced Wednesday in a Facebook post.

Sandberg will be replaced by Javier Olivan, the company's current chief growth officer, after a transition period this summer. She will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

"I am not entirely sure what the future will bring," Sandberg wrote on Facebook. "But I know it will include focusing more on my foundation and philanthropic work, which is more important to me than ever given how critical this moment is for women."

Sandberg has been with the company since 2008, and has often been credited with helping shephard it from the business Mark Zuckerberg started in his dorm room to a $100 billion publicly traded company. She led the company through tumult as it faced questions over the spread of misinformation and even personal turmoil in her life after the death of her husband in 2015.

Zuckerberg said Sandberg leaving the company is "the end of an era."

"When Sheryl joined me in 2008, I was only 23 years old and I barely knew anything about running a company," Zuckerberg said, adding that Sandberg "deserves the credit for so much of what Meta is today."

Meta said Sandberg was instrumental in implementing benefits programs for women including paid leave, bereavement leave, support for employees who want to delay having a family, and paid leave for employees who are survivors of domestic violence.

This story was originally published by CBS News on Wednesday, June 1 at 4:26 P.M. E.T.