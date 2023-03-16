Sherri Shepherd Shares 'Life Lesson' That Serving Jail Time Taught Her

Sherri Shepherd is opening up about a valuable lesson she learned at the start of her career in the '90s. The 55-year-old daytime talk show host revealed that she served a minor jail sentence.

“Yeah, I went to jail for not paying my tickets. At the time I did not think being in jail was a good moment, but looking back I learned to pay all my bills,” she told Page Six. “Jail, that was a classroom… it was a life lesson, and now I pay my bills on time.”

Shepherd spent eight days in jail for owing $10,000 in unpaid moving violations at the start of her career. She shared that she stayed in touch with one woman she met behind bars who had faith in her.

"One of the girls in jail said, 'Leave Sherri alone because she’s gonna be somebody and we are going to be here for the rest of our lives.' Literally that’s what she used to say," Shepherd said. "Her name was Shelby and she came to both my weddings when I got out. But sometimes people see things in you that you don’t see yourself, and when she said those words, 'Sherri is gonna be somebody,' I never thought that for myself. So I just knew that something was going to happen."

Shepherd started her eponymous talk show in 2022, and still raves about her time on The View.

"That's a sisterhood that just, the bonds never break," Shepherd told ET in January of the show she joined in 2006.