Shenae Grimes Gives Birth to Second Child With Husband Josh Beech

Shenae Grimes' family just got bigger!

The former 90210 star and her husband, Josh Beech, welcomed their second child together. The couple shared the exciting news on their social media on Saturday, showing off their baby boy named Kingsley Taylor Beech.

"Kingsley Taylor Beech Our littlest one made a safe and healthy arrival into the world on Friday the 13th, in true Beech fam fashion! 🎃" the 31-year-old actress wrote alongside black-and-white photos of her little one. "Needless to say, our hearts are bursting with love and gratitude. Me and the babe are both doing incredibly well and look forward to settling in at home soon!"

Grimes and Beech are also parents to almost-3-year-old daughter Bowie Scarlett.

The father-of-two also shared a close-up snap of their son and another photo of his wife cradling the little guy.

"And just like that, here he is! Kingsley Taylor Beech. Born happy and healthy on Friday the 13th of August. Mama Shen @shenaegrimesbeech is hard as nails and is doing incredibly," the 34-year-old musician wrote. "Our hearts are full. Thanks for all the messages. We love ya. Beech fam x"

"Here we go again!!!" Grimes captioned a black-and-white photo of herself cradling her baby bump. "We’re feeling incredibly blessed to be growing our family and this gift truly couldn't have come at a better time."

Grimes had been sharing her pregnancy journey on her Instagram and blog since revealing she was pregnant. In April, she even shared how she "hated" the name she originally picked out for her son, even though she had months until she gave birth.

For more on the family, read below.