'She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Gets Candid About 'Weird' Body Standards for Superhero Roles (Exclusive)

Tatiana Maslany is getting candid about body standards. ET's Matt Cohen spoke to the 36-year-old actress at the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Monday, and she praised the Disney+ series for how it promotes a different type of body than other superhero projects.

"I think that there's a cultural obsession with the certain physique that goes along with these movies sometimes," Maslany tells ET. "I certainly fell prey to that idea, and I definitely don't think it's a thing that we should be pursuing 'cause it's just these weird standards that none of us can actually keep up with unless we're going to the gym 1,000 times a week."

"What I love about She-Hulk is that she represents a different body and a different perception from the outside," she adds. "How people see her is so much a part of her story... That to me is really exciting conversation that can happen around this, which is: How do we look at someone differently depending on the body that they inhabit?"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Maslany stars in the series' Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.

"She's very self-deprecating," Maslany says of her character. "She’s kind of got this superhero thing on top of her, but she's a very insecure person who is obsessed with her job and trying to pretend she’s not a superhero."

As for working with Mark Ruffalo, who's reprising his role as Bruce Banner, aka the MCU's resident Hulk, in the series, Maslany praises him as "an astonishingly generous actor."

"He is so much fun. You really don’t feel like we were making this big Marvel thing, it really felt like we were just playing this moment to moment. That’s all you want as an actor," she says. "... We connected on so many levels, in terms of what it is to be a Hulk."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere Aug. 18 on Disney+.