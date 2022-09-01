'She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany Reacts to Megan Thee Stallion's Epic Cameo (Exclusive)

On this week's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) got into some real hot girl sh*t -- featuring a special cameo from Megan Thee Stallion herself!

The case of the week found Jen defending her scummy ex-colleague, Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), who found himself catfished by a shape-shifting Asgardian elf pretending to be Megan in disguise. After doing her best to take Dennis' claims seriously, Jen/She-Hulk has a triumphant day in court, capped off by an appearance from the real Megan, who proudly celebrates from the back of the courtroom: "That's right! There's only one Megan Thee Stallion!"

The mid-credits scene provides fans with even more of the fun cameo, as Megan signs on to work with Jen, declaring, "You're way more fun than my last lawyer!"

And as the pair twerk to celebrate their partnership, She-Hulk overzealously declares, "I would kill for you, Megan Thee Stallion!"

"It was the best day of my life," Maslany raved to ET about getting to work with the Traumazine rapper. "It was so great. I was and am a massive fan of hers, and when Jessica [Gao, She Hulk: Attorney at Law creator] told me that was a thing that she had written into the script, I nearly died, like, I couldn't even deal with it."

As for the twerking, Maslany gave credit to the VFX team, before admitting, "I wish I could say it wasn't me, baby, but it was me!"

Co-star Ginger Gonzaga, who plays Jen's BFF, Nikki Ramos, told ET of the scene, "I hope they release behind-the-scenes [footage], because the dancing was much longer and Tatiana came to slay, and goodness she's a freaking amazing dancer... If I have to leak it, I will!"

Gonzaga said that she didn't get a chance to shoot a scene with Megan, but dished that, "We obviously all snuck on to set that day and it was remarkable."

"We were really kind of campaigning to get her on the show -- Jameela [Jamil] knows her, so that was very helpful," she added. "I was just in shock when I met her, like, she's so cool and so interesting... She's really this regal, smart, wonderful actor, and really funny and just powerful, like, what a fascinating person and artist."

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debut every Thursday on Disney+.