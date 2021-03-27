Shawn Johnson Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 2

Shawn Johnson is having a…

The 29-year-old former Olympic gymnast and her husband, Andrew East, revealed the gender of their baby on the way on Friday. The couple is already parents to 1-year-old daughter Drew, and couldn't have been more excited to share that their little girl was going to have a baby brother.

"A BOY 💙 @drewhazeleast you are going to have a BABY BROTHER!! #genderreveal @andrewdeast," Johnson wrote on her Instagram. In the photo that accompanied the exciting news, Johnson and East are wearing white, jumping up in surprise as blue paint surrounds them. In an Instagram Story sharing the news, East wrote, "Not gonna lie I cried."

The couple also shared a full 20-minute YouTube video of their gender reveal, explaining why this time around they decided to find out the sex instead of waiting like they did with their daughter.

"So this one, when we decided to do the gender reveal, I was like, 'This is going to be fun and cool.' I just wasn't anticipating it to be as cool as Drew," Johnson says in the video with East adding that they "wanted to see what the experience was like."

They shared how the gender reveal came to be and how they told many of their friends and family who couldn't be there in person. They then shared video of the exact moment when they found out they were having a boy, as their friends and family squirted them with blue paint.

"THE MOST SPECIAL DAY. We still can’t get over this day. Wow. All of the emotions leading up, we just couldn’t contain our excitement! We’re really thankful we could invite a few of our closest friends and family for the big reveal," the YouTube video's caption reads. "This day was BEYOND perfect and we’re so excited to FINALLY share the big news. Baby East #2 will be a……."

The couple first announced that they're expecting their second child in February, sharing a sweet family photo shoot out in nature. The photo highlighted Shawn's growing baby bump and their daughter holding a pair of baby shoes for her new sibling.

Late last month, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. She later updated her fans telling them that after a rough night, she felt much better.

"Thank you so much for all your messages, it's very sweet," Johnson said on her Instagram Story. "I do still consider myself a very lucky one. I think I have it pretty mild."

"Yes, I'm nervous about being pregnant and the baby. Just trying to get enough rest so I can heal. I miss my husband and baby girl, but again, it's the least I can do to keep our family healthy," she added.

