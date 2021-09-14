Sharon Stone Talks Raising Awareness for Sudden Infant Death After Passing of Baby Nephew River (Exclusive)

Sharon Stone is hoping to raise awareness of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) after the passing of her 11-month-old nephew, River Stone.

The actress spoke with ET's Rachel Smith atThe Eyes of Tammy Faye premiere at SVA Theater in NYC on Wednesday, where she opened up about her family's tragedy.

"We really have learned a lot about SIDS, sudden infant death, and we also learned a lot about organ donation, which was really one of the biggest comforts for our family because the loss of my godson was the salvation for three families," Stone, 63, shared. "Two other babies got to live by our organ donation and a 45-year-old-man."

"And so that was an enormous impact and a great salvation for our family," she expressed. "If you do nothing else, please become an organ donor. You never know when tragedy can hit your family and there is no salvation like knowing that you have sustained another family. In our case, we sustained three families. And to be able to know that you're saving the lives of three families, it got us through."

SIDS is the unexplained death, usually during sleep, of a seemingly healthy baby less than a year old, according to the Mayo Clinic. Last month, Stone shared that River died after he was found in his crib with total organ failure. River is the son of Stone's brother, Patrick, and his wife, Tasha. He was set to turn a year old on Sept. 8.

After his death, Stone paid tribute to her nephew and godson, posting a video of a smiling River playing in bed set to Eric Clapton's "Tears in Heaven."

"River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021," she wrote.

Stone, meanwhile, was happy to be on hand for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye event and noted that she doesn't always attend premieres, but this one was special.

"I don't go to a lot of premieres. But I go when I have that feeling. I have that feeling," she said of the Jessica Chastain-starring biopic.

Stone's outing comes a day after she attended her first Met Gala in a stunning Thom Browne black ensemble. She looked spectacular in a black silk faille cape before revealing a matching look underneath.

"It was beautiful wasn't it?" she expressed of her custom look, before sharing how the night went. "It was everything one imagines that it was. I'd never been before, it was just beautiful. The dancing, the numbers, Audra McDonald was amazing, of course Justin Bieber was amazing. I mean the whole thing was just dream-like. To be in that Egyptian section of the museum and to walk in through the sarcophagus and the sphinx and everyone looking so beautiful. Anna Wintour really knows how to throw a party.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Stone also hit up some after parties, and noted how special it was to connect with her fellow actors after the last year and a half we've all had.

"It was really fun and I got to spend time with some of my fellow actors and actresses and that was really, really good. You know I miss seeing some of the people that are in my business and some of the people that I really admire," she expressed. "It was just fun to just have that opportunity to sit down and talk. I went to a little bit of the quieter places afterwards. We danced, but it wasn't packed and we were able to kinda sit and talk and it was just, it was wonderful."

The Eyes of Tammy Faye arrives in theaters on Sept. 17.