Sharon Stone on Sister's Battle With COVID-19 and Her New Netflix Series 'Ratched' (Exclusive)

Sharon Stone's family members have finally tested negative for COVID-19 after fighting for their lives against the disease -- but she still can't believe things got as bad as they did, and continue to for others. In an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner at the press day for her new show, Ratched, Stone said she's "appalled" by the way the coronavirus is being handled.

Stone's sister, Kelly, who also struggles with lupus, and her brother-in-law, Bruce Singer, battled COVID-19 for 26 days, and finally tested negative on Aug. 30. Stone's grandmother and godmother both died of the disease, joining over 186,000 Americans who have lost their lives to the virus.

"[Kelly's] husband was actually even much sicker than she was. We had a tough moment with him, so we're really glad that he made it," Stone revealed. "I don't think we've had anyone really discuss what it's like to go through it with someone, and I think if anyone really explained it, no one could tolerate that."

"I think people think just if you have it and you get over it, OK. I don't think people are really dealing with the fact that 75 percent of the people that get over it have heart problems and all of the other things that happen after it," she continued, noting that she's seen the terror of disease while working in AIDS units, but nothing like the coronavirus. "I am appalled by the way it's being handled."

Stone has been encouraging fans to stay home, stay safe and wear a mask amid the pandemic. Starting Sept. 18, her fans have another good reason to stay home -- her new show, Ratched, premieres on Netflix.

The Ryan Murphy horror series also stars Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon and more. It tells the story of Mildred Ratched (Paulson), the heartless nurse from 1975's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

"They said don't work with your heroes. It was not the case here," Paulson said. "This was a very fertile, wonderful place to work, and it was because of what everybody was bringing to the table. It was a really humbling, really 'pinch me' kind of moment on a daily basis. It really was."

"This is the first project I've ever done with Ryan Murphy, and if you know anything about him, you know that the actors are going to be stellar and varied and amazing -- and particularly the actresses and I mean certainly Sarah and Sharon but also Sophie Okonedo and Judy Davis," Nixon added. "I mean, there are no better actresses in the world."

Stone also praised the series' costume designer, Lou Eyrich, calling her "the most invested costumer I have ever met in my life."

"She pulls these things out of costume warehouses and finds stuff from jewelers and hats and dead animals and crazy things that have been in studio warehouses forever," she raved. "It's phenomenal."

Ratched is available to stream on Netflix starting Sept. 18.