Sharon Osbourne Responds to Holly Robinson Peete Claiming She Had Her Fired From 'The Talk'

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out after Holly Robinson Peete's comments. The TV personality took to Twitter on Saturday to deny Peete's recent claims, saying she did not get her fired from The Talk in 2011, and adding that she didn't say her former co-worker was "too ghetto" to appear on the talk show.

"In response to Holly Robinson Peete’s accusation of me getting her fired from The Talk, I am sharing an email sent to me from Holly one month after she was let go by CBS," Osbourne wrote. "As I have stated before, I have never had the ability/authority to get anyone fired from The Talk."

In the email allegedly sent by Peete, she claims that she "madly" misses Osbourne, adding "I have called you a few times but I haven't heard back from you since the show aired."

Peete allegedly stated that the remaining hosts at The Talk were "under some sort of gag-order," before comparing the show to "a communist state." In the purported email from Peete, she also wrote that she knew Osbourne was "in a tough spot," before stating that Leah Remini, who was fired from the show at the same time as Peete, was "very angry" about the situation. Peete also allegedly had negative things to say about then-co-hosts Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert.

Per the screenshot Osbourne shared, Peete allegedly wrote that she was being blacklisted in the industry after being fired from The Talk. Peete concluded by thanking Osbourne for still allowing her mom and daughter to attend America's Got Talent in the wake of the drama.

In a second tweet, Osbourne wrote, "Never in my life did I utter the words that Holly was 'too ghetto' to be on The Talk, as well as not having her fired."

In response to the controversy, Peete said she was "mortified" watching Osbourne defend Morgan, writing on Twitter, "I'm old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too 'ghetto' for #theTalk...then I was gone."

In 2012, Remini took to Twitter to allege that Osbourne got her and Peete fired from The Talk in part because she thought they were "ghetto." Osbourne denied the allegation.

