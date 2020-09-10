Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Her 2016 Suicide Attempt

Sharon Osbourne is speaking candidly about a painful part of her life. On a special episode of The Talk dedicated to mental health awareness in support of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, the co-host talked about her past suicide attempt.

"Four years ago, I tried to take my life and it wasn't for attention," she said. "I just couldn't bear it."

Her co-host, Sheryl Underwood, added, "I remember that time and I remember us wanting to give you your space and your privacy."

Osbourne said she went to a place to get help, and that meeting two girls in the facility who were there because of alcohol and drug issues "shocked" her into fighting for her life.

"They weren't even related," she shared. "Young girls, and both of them, their mothers had committed suicide. And it messed them up so bad, that they couldn’t cope with their lives and that shocked me into, 'C'mon, am I going to do this to my family, to my babies? No way.' And that shocked me -- it was like an electric shock and it was like, get it together."

Osbourne has been open about dealing with mental health issues, specifically, that it's a constant struggle.

"Talking about my depression and it's like, you know, saying 'Oh, the first time I tried to kill myself was OK. The second, alright. The third time, oi!" she said on The Talk last April during a discussion about depression. "But it's like, I'm still here. I still do what I do. And you struggle. But it's like… I wished everybody could think flowers and daisies and princesses. But you can't… And we lived happily ever after. No we don't!"

In May 2015, 68-year-old Osbourne made headlines when she took an emergency month-long hiatus from The Talk. At the time, her rep told ET she wasn't feeling well, and "collapsed from mental and physical fatigue" following a grueling schedule in New York and Toronto. But during a September 2016 of The Talk, Osbourne revealed she was severely depressed and had a breakdown at the time.

"It's very weird when you suffer from a bad depression… I had a complete and utter breakdown," she shared. "I woke up in Cedars-Sinai hospital. For three days, I couldn't talk ... knew nothing. I was taking on too much... my brain totally fused. I just couldn't cope with anything."

"My family put me into a facility and in this facility they diagnose you, and you do a lot of group therapy," she continued. "The group therapy was the best, because there were other people suffering from the same thing. I didn't want to talk, didn't want to eat, didn't want to speak to anyone."

