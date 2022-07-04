Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Celebrate 40th Wedding Anniversary: 'Always at Each Other's Side'

Rock n love! On Sunday, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. The former Black Sabbath front man kicked off the day of celebrations with a sweet dedication to his wife. “40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love,” 73-year-old Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour star wrote on social media. Next to the post, Ozzy shared a picture of him and Sharon from their wedding day.

Sharon took to her respective Instagram account, to give her husband a sweet shout out. “2022 is a special year for me. It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy. We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy ~ Sharrrrrrron x 📸 @shelbyduncan,” the 69-year-old wrote.

Sharon’s note came with a picture of her and the “Crazy Train” rocker wearing coordinating black outfits while holding hands in front of the fireplace. The television personality also celebrated with a fan made video compilation that featured clips of the couple sharing kisses, laughing during interviews and gushing about their love.

Sharon also shared a post from their daughter Aimee’s social media account, wishing them a happy anniversary. “joyeux anniveraire papa et maman,” the singer wrote on her Instagram Stories over a picture of her parents sharing a kiss.

Sharon and Ozzy’s anniversary comes just weeks after it was revealed that the "Iron Man" singer had to undergo a “major operation.” At the time, Sharon shared that the surgery would determine the quality of her husband’s life and that she would be returning to Los Angeles from the U.K. to be by her husband’s side.

On June 16, the “Hellraiser” rocker gave his followers an update -- following his medical procedure. "I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably," the rocker posted to Instagram. "I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."

Over the course of their decades-long romance, Sharon and Ozzy have overcame health issues (the rocker was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease), infidelity, and addiction. However, the two have proved their love stands the test of time.

In 2020, Sharon and Ozzy, who are parents of Jack, Aimee, and Kelly, talked to ET about the evolution of their love.

"Both of us were two odd balls that met," Sharon recalled to ET's Kevin Frazier. "After so long and so much that we've gone through to keep this family together, you do become a soulmate. You do become codependent on each other. You don't wanna go anywhere without each other or do anything without each other."

"The thought of not being with him is just unthinkable," she continued. "As the years go on you just get closer. When a romance first starts it's lust, and it's love, and it's everything -- s**ts and giggles. It's a different love. As you get older and things change in your lives, it just becomes a different love."