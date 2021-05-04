Shanna Moakler Splits From Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau (Exclusive)

Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau have gone their separate ways. The couple is no longer together, a source exclusively tells ET.

"Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau recently broke up, deleted photos of each other off of their Instagram accounts and unfollowed each other," the source says. ET has reached out to Moakler's rep for comment.

Moakler and Rondeau, a model and actor, met on Instagram and had been dating for about a year. The former Miss USA seems to have been in good spirits lately, as another source tells ET she recently met up with her ex, Oscar De La Hoya, for dinner and drinks.

"Last Thursday night, April 1, Oscar De La Hoya and Shanna Moakler were seen in Pasadena at Maestro Mexican Restaurant for dinner and later at Mi Piace Lounge for drinks looking happy together," the source says.

BACKGRID

De La Hoya and Moakler split in 2000, shortly after the birth of their daughter, now-22-year-old Atiana De La Hoya.

In an interview with ET last month, Moakler said she and De La Hoya were "really good friends."

"He and I are super close. We're really good friends, and I just think he's great," she said, also sharing that she hopes ex-husband Travis Barker and his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, have a "long-lasting and fulfilling relationship."

As for her own love life, Moakler said she wasn't in any "rush" to get married again, but could see it happening in the future.

"I think it's really important to not ever let one of your past relationships make you afraid to fall in love again," she declared. "I would walk down that aisle again, for sure. I think it would be beautiful, but I'm in no rush. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, it's OK. I'm just trying to [get through] this pandemic, just live my best life and spend time with my kids and focus on my work and just enjoy where I'm at in this place in my life."

