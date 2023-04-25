Shanna Moakler Says She's 'Too Old' to Date Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Scott Disick

Shanna Moakler continues to remark on her ex-husband, Travis Barker, and his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian. The 48-year-old model has been responding to comments on her Instagram, recently calling out Kourtney for posting photos of Shanna and Travis' kids, claiming she shares more pics of them than her own three, young children.

In a new reply, Shanna joked about the possibility of dating Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex and the father of her kids.

When one fan suggested she date Scott, who has dated several younger women and has even talked about it during his time on The Kardashians, Shanna replied, "I think he's still under contract and I'm too old and taken, however I think he's a really good guy!"

That's not the only thing Shanna had to say. After one commenter said that Shanna and Travis' 17-year-old daughter, Alabama's, photos weren't age appropriate, she wrote, "Travis has always run her IG account. I've never had access to it ever, write him! I've tried! Thanks now that you've pointed that out we will all do better thank god for you!"

She also reacted to a series of comments noting that Travis and Kourtney's interest in the movie, True Romance, was also something prominent in her relationship with the drummer -- which she has brought up several times in the past.

"Honey we named our daughter after the movie I walked down the aisle to the soundtrack as well as our first dance, please just stop," she replied to one commenter. "No one cares here, at least my support base, I stated an opinion which I'm asked on a daily basis since this circus started, I wasn't even mean about it. I don't give five f**ks on a daily basis what they do. Can we all move on now?"

Shanna was married to Travis from 2004 to 2008. They share son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17. Travis also cares for Shanna's daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, from her past romance with Oscar De La Hoya.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in multiple ceremonies last spring.

At the time of their nuptials in Italy, Shanna issued a statement to ET, saying, "I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to want the best for my children. It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair. I'm also happy that Alabama, Atiana and Landon had the opportunity to see Italy."