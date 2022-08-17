Shania Twain, Martina McBride to Guest Star on Fox's Country Music Soap 'Monarch'

Monarch, which debuts Sunday, Sept. 11, follows the Roman family, headed by the talented but tough-as-nails "queen of country music" Dottie Cantrell Roman (Susan Sarandon) and her husband, "Texas Truthteller" Albie Roman (Trace Adkins). Dottie and Albie have created a country music dynasty, but even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette "Nicky" Roman (Anna Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.