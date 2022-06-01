Shakira and Gerard Piqué Spotted Separately at Son's Baseball Tournament After Split

Less than a week after releasing a joint statement announcing their separation, Shakira and Gerard Piqué were spotted at their son's baseball tournament.

The singer and the soccer star attended the event in the Czech Republic. Shakira can be seen in one photo behind the net looking intently at whatever's transpiring in front of her. In another photo, Piqué is seen smiling as the Little Leaguers leave the field, though, while Piqué is surrounded by a throng of other parents, Shakira is nowhere in sight.

The outing comes less than a week after Shakira and Piqué released a joint statement to ET, saying, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

SplashNews.com

SplashNews.com

Neither side has confirmed what led to the split, but according to the Spanish newspaper EL PERIÓDICO, Shakira caught Piqué being unfaithful. The outlet also reported Piqué's been living separately from the family in a bachelor pad.

In that same report, Shakira's latest song with Rauw Alejandro, dubbed "Te Felicito" ("Congratulations"), was mentioned, which may have offered clues that there was trouble in paradise.

Some of the lyrics translated to English include, "For completing you I broke into pieces. They warned me, but I did not pay attention. I realized that yours is false. It was the drop that overflowed the glass. Don't tell me you're sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie."

Shakira and Piqué share two sons -- Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. They met on the set of her music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)." That song served as the anthem for the 2010 World Cup. The two confirmed their relationship in 2011.

Shakira hasn't posted on her Instagram feed since April, and she's limited her Stories to promoting her new NBC dance series, Dancing With Myself, with Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy. Same goes for her Twitter account, though the singer has addressed her father's ailing health. On Wednesday, she posted a video showing her father recovering at home after he was discharged from a local hospital following a bad fall.

The singer said she's helping him with his cognitive stimulation following the trauma.