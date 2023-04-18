Sexual Assault Case Against Armie Hammer Presented to LA County District Attorney's Office

The Los Angeles Police Department has presented a sexual assault case against embattled actor Armie Hammer to the L.A. County District Attorney's office for possible prosecution.

"The LAPD has presented a case to our office regarding Armie Hammer," Tiffiny Blacknell, Director of Communications for the DA's office, confirmed in a statement to ET on Tuesday. "We take allegations of violence against women very seriously and intend to thoroughly review the matter."

NBC News reports that the case in question stems from sexual assault allegations made against Hammer in 2021.

In May 2021, a woman who only identified herself as Effie came forward, via attorney Gloria Allred, with public allegations that she was victimized by Hammer.

In a statement provided to ET at the time by Hammer's attorney, Andrew Brettler, the actor "refutes her outrageous allegations," and claimed the allegations were part of an "attention-seeking and ill-advised legal bid."

In a press statement at the time, Effie alleged, "I met Armie Hammer on Facebook in 2016 when I was 20 years old. I fell in love with him instantly, the relationship progressed rapidly, and the emotions on both sides became really intense. Looking back it is now clear to me, he was employing manipulation tactics in order to exert control over me until I started to lose myself. He would also test my devotion to him, finally removing and crossing my boundaries as he became increasingly more violent."

"He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually," she alleged. "On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer randomly raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles during which he repeatedly slammed my head against the wall, bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me, to which I did not consent."

"During those four hours, I tried to get away and he wouldn't let me," she alleged, adding, "I thought he was going to kill me."

Hammer's attorney denies her claims in full, telling ET in a statement, "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Effie's] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve."

In February, Hammer spoke out for the first time since being accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior by numerous women two years earlier, in an interview with Air Mail Weekly.

Hammer addressed Effie's claims and told Air Mail Weekly the alleged rape was actually a "scene" that he claims they planned out meticulously in advance via conversations over Facebook Messenger. Hammer claims he deleted those messages, and his lawyers vigorously tried to compel Facebook's parent company, Meta, to hand them over to prove his innocence, to no avail.

"If I still had these messages, I would have been able to put this to bed in .5 seconds," Hammer says. "This alleged rape was a scene that was her idea. She planned all of the details out, all the way down to what Starbucks I would see her at, how I would follow her home, how her front door would be open and unlocked and I would come in, and we would engage in what is called a ‘consensual non-consent scene,’ CNC."

Hammer added that, while he and Effie hooked up multiple times, they "only had one, scheduled CNC event." He also claimed it was Effie who introduced him to the "consensual non-consent" world.

The actor said he'd never bring this on anyone without their approval first.

"Every single thing was discussed beforehand," he said. "I have never thrust this on someone unexpectedly. Never."

Hammer, who says his affair with Effie lasted until the summer of 2017, says things went downhill when he says Effie realized he was never going to leave his wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

"I think she just realized that my marriage was always going to be in the way of us being together,” he said, "and so she called me one day and said, ‘I’m going to tell your wife.’"

Hammer says he begged her not to go through with the threat. He ultimately decided to tell Chambers about the affair, and she took the news "really poorly, which is fair."

After 10 years of marriage, Hammer and Chambers split in July 2020.