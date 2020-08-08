'Selling Sunset’: Heather Rae Young on Whether Tarek El Moussa Will Finally Appear on Season 4 (Exclusive)

Now that Heather Rea Young and Tarek El Moussaare engaged, fans want to know if they will be seeing more of them together on the screen. ET's Brice Sander spoke with the Selling Sunset star ahead of its season 3 release about the possibility of seeing their engagement and love documented on a potential fourth season.

"We might have a special announcement to make for season 4," Young teased, before quickly adding, "If we get season 4! There's a possibility that he might be jumping on."

"So much of my life is Tarek and I can talk about him," she explained. "He is a huge part of my life and he can't be on the show with me, so all I can do is talk about him and talk about our moments and talk about how much fun we have and everything going on. But, yeah there might have been a deal made so we'll see… But honestly, I don't know about season 4, but fingers crossed!"

After a year of dating, Young and the Flip or Flop star got engaged at the end of last month in Catalina, California. Fans will get to see that joyous moment on TV, according to Young.

Admitting that she didn't expect the proposal, as they were celebrating their one-year anniversary, she said the moment was filmed for a special episode of El Moussa's Flipping 101.

"He's like, the crew's gonna be here filming a little B-roll of us. They're gonna add it on to our episode,'" she recalled. "And I'm like, 'OK, that's fine. It's for work. It's for his show, like, he'd do it for me.' So of course, I'm OK with it. And I knew he had surprises planned, but I just thought it was gonna be like, a really special dinner. I didn't think it was gonna be a proposal!"

As far as continuing their love story on TV, Young also touched on potentially having their wedding day filmed for one of their shows.

"We have talked about this, obviously because he's on TV and I'm on TV -- and I really struggle with that one because it's gonna be my wedding day," she explained. "It's very personal and very special. When you're filming, you're mic'd up. When there's cameras on you, maybe people might act a different way and my guests might feel a certain way… It might make it too impersonal. So, I don't know yet. We need to talk about it."

"We need to kind of weigh the pros and cons and then make a decision," she elaborated, before joking, "But I know that HGTV's gonna want it and then Netflix will probably want it. They're gonna be battling for that probably!"

While it's only been a week since they got engaged, Young is already getting the planning started. "We're trying to plan the location and plan certain things. I'm like, maybe we should do it here, maybe we'll just elope, maybe we'll go to Europe. I don't know. Literally every day it's something different."

"I'm not one of those people that have thought about my wedding my whole life, but I'm so in love with Tarek. And we knew from the very beginning we were gonna spend our lives together. We were gonna get married," she gushed, revealing that they went ring shopping three months into their relationship. "I knew it was coming, I just didn't know when."

Meanwhile, Young and El Moussa have already been living together in Orange Country for most of their relationship. And while she's left Los Angeles for the O.C., she has no plans to leave the Oppenheim Group or Selling Sunset.

"The Oppenheim Group is my home, like with Jason [Oppenheim] and the girls. I'm gonna stay there," she expressed, adding that she loves Orange County and will figure out their next steps post-quarantine. "I love being with the kids all the time. I love being with Tarek all the time. It does make it a lot harder, the commute is long, as you know, but when we get to that bridge we're gonna figure that out."

And amid the real estate shop talk and drama, her love life does take center stage in season 3 of Selling Sunset -- but that's only because she's "found her soulmate."

"I wanna spend the rest of my life with him. Obviously it's not all I talk about," she cracked. "It's also edited so it's a story line. And yeah, I talk about him all the time. I do talk about marrying him, but I did tell him because we watched it the other night, I was like, 'Oh thank God you did it because I do talk about [marriage] a lot!' [laughs]."

"But honestly, in our real life I'm not out there talking and pressuring him like, 'When is it gonna happen?!' Like, it's just a joke. It's just something fun and like, 'Oh, hurry up! Hurry up!' But it's fun."

As far as what a season 4 of Selling Sunset would look like, aside from a possible El Moussa cameo? Young thinks they will have enough content post-quarantine.



"I think we'll be ready when the time comes, but at the same time, there's gonna be a long pause in between 3 and 4, so everyone's gonna be eager to come out," she said. "Well, if we get a [season] 4, right?"

"I think there's answers that people are gonna want to get, even with, like, following mine and Tarek's engagement or following what happened with us and what the girls think," she continued. "And then the fights [between] Chrishell [Stause] and Christine [Quinn] and Amanza [Smith] and Christine and Mary [Fitzgerald] and Christine… I think people are gonna be excited, and I think Netflix will be excited to bring us back into everyone's home."

All three seasons of Selling Sunset are now streaming on Netflix.